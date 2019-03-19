Broken promises from Nigel Farage

So, Farage has set off on a pre-Brexit jaunt (hardly a march if he’s using buses) from Sunderland to London.

I wonder if he went past the Nissan factory where many good jobs (and others in the extensive supply chain) are under direct threat due to the decision to leave the EU.

This is NOT what you promised Mr Farage.

Perhaps he went past local hospitals.

We were told by the Leave campaign within hours of the (advisory, non- binding) referendum declaration that the promised £350million a week was not going to materialise.

Instead we have a mass exodus of EU doctors and nurses and a recruitment crisis.

This, along with the disappearance of research grants, the possible shortage of vital medicines and huge job losses in the pharma and chemical industries again reveals the broken promises.

No doubt he passed some shops.

There was no mention from ‘Leave’ campaigners that prices would rocket up due to Brexit. Nothing was said about food shortages and lack of food security. But then again, Mr Farage is wealthy enough to avoid having to buy sub-standard food from unregulated sources.

Leave voters must feel betrayed by the now revealed Brexit lies.

All of us are concerned about the whipping up of hatred and division by people like Mr Farage.

I hope my home town will not suffer too much from the consequences of this badly handled Brexit deal.

G Telford