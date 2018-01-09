Young performers celebrate after winning top marks from examiners

Singers from a Hartlepool performing arts academy have had their achievements celebrated after hitting the right notes with examiners.

Five students from Miss Toni’s Academy of Music & Performing Arts (MTA) were invited to a prestigious ceremony after gaining the highest mark in the North East for their musical theatre exams.

From left to right in the back row, MTA students Amy Waites, Lottie Willis and Abbie McMorris, and left to right in the front row, Amelia Nixon and Sophie Bulmer.

The high achievers concert was hosted by the London College of Music at Durham Johnston School, showcasing the students who gained the highest mark in each grade and discipline.

Each of them got the chance to perform one of their songs and receive a trophy.

From MTA, Abbie McMorris, 13, and Amelia Nixon, aged nine, both of Hartlepool, were invited after receiving marks of 96% and 98% respectively in their exams.

Also at the ceremony from the academy were Lottie Willis, 14, from Peterlee, and Sophie Bulmer, 12, from Sunderland, who achieved 98%.

The other MTA student at the event was Amy Waites, 15, from Durham, who received a mark of 96%.

The academy’s principal, Toni Parker-Harvey, paid tribute to her students for their achievements.

She said: “The session was fantastic for us as a school, as we pride ourselves on getting the very best out of our students. This was the icing on the cake.

“MTA have had students at the high achievers concert for the last three years, but to get five students gaining the top marks in the region, from three different grades, was absolutely outstanding.

“It was a lovely ceremony, and really nice for the students to be recognised for their achievements.

“The girls received extra praise from the co-ordinator of the region’s exams for the standard of their performances.

“As their teacher, I am immensely proud of our girls for getting these results.

“The standard they are working at for their age is outstanding, but most of all they enjoy performing, which is the most important thing.”

Miss Parker-Harvey went on to say that there were more MTA students at the concert than any other vocal academy or school, and that of 30 students who took exams, 24 of them came out with the highest mark – a distinction.