Young people challenged to design homes for the future at free sessions

Pupils from Biddick Primary School at one of the Washington 60 Design Challenge workshops. Submitted picture.

Young people are being challenged to design homes of the future at a series of workshops next month.

The free sessions are part of a Design Challenge launched in December by TV architect George Clarke, his charity MOBIE and Sunderland City Council to help Washington New Town celebrate its 60th birthday.

Washington 60 Design Challenge workshop at Barmston Village Primary School. Submitted picture.

This has seen young people from schools across Washington challenged to come up with their own vision of an innovative residential community for the next 60 years.

Designated a New Town on 24 July 1964, Washington was hailed for its innovative and forward-thinking residential designs for homes, as well as the establishment of long lasting communities. It became part of the then Borough, now city of Sunderland 10 years later.

Schools taking part in the free to enter contest are being asked to design a 21st century super sustainable ‘courtyard’ style housing scheme, with houses for all ages designed around a pedestrianised courtyard square - in line with the essential features of the original 1960s plan.

The challenge is open to children and young people aged 5-18 years - with four entry groups, Primary Schools, Secondary Schools, Schools for Pupils with Special Educational Needs and Sixth Form/Further Education colleges. Home schooled children in Washington are also being invited to enter.

With many schools already signed up to take part in the design challenge, the workshops at Arts Centre Washington are the latest in a series organised by George's charity MOBIE to help children and young people taking part in the challenge develop their plans.

George Clarke, who grew up in Washington, said: "We have been truly amazed by the creativity, enthusiasm, team work and fun, that has been generated during our workshops.

"We have been so impressed by the future thinking ideas and visions that these young students have come up with, and very grateful for the support of their teachers.

"It has been an absolute pleasure for us to run these sessions and I cannot wait to show everyone their ideas, designs and models at the challenge finals in July. There is still loads of time to take part in a workshop, so please get in touch."

The closing date for submissions for the design challenge is Friday, May 17, 2024, with the winners being announced and presented with their prizes at Washington's 60th anniversary celebrations in July.

Councillor Sean Laws, chair of the steering group planning the 60th birthday celebrations and chair of Sunderland City Council's Washington Area Committee, said: "We're really excited to be working with George and his charity MOBIE on this project.

"It's a great opportunity for schools across Washington to get involved in the 60th birthday celebrations and I'd encourage any schools who haven't already signed up for the design challenge to do so while there's still time.

"The workshops have been really popular with both the young people and the teachers who have taken part in them so far and I can't wait to see the designs they come up with."

The design challenge workshops, which are free to attend, are being held at Arts Centre Washington on:

Wednesday, March 13

16.30 - 18.00 - this tea time session is open to all young people and their accompanying guardians

Thursday, March 21

morning session 09.00 - 12.00

afternoon session 12.30 - 15.30

Thursday, April 25

12.30-3.30pm