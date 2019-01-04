Young footballers honour teams of the past by wearing strips of yesteryear

Youngsters at a primary school have gone back in time on the football pitch.

Hedworth Lane School are now wearing replicas of the strips worn by some of the first pupils to represent the school in the sport during the 1930s.

To mark the occasion of returning to the old colours, they invited some of the former players, parents and grandparents, to join them in a kickabout on the field.

The strips, which have been made especially commissioned for the school, have been sponsored by Richard Reed Solicitors.

Headteacher Tony Gill said: “Sport in general and School Football in particular has a long tradition at Hedworth Lane School. We have photos of squads that played in the Hedworth Lane Team colours from the 1930’s, through the 40’s and up until the present day.

“We’ve had successes too, winning our mini league several times in recent years and lifting the Bart Rippon trophy twice.

“We’ve decided to change our colours to those traditionally worn by the players of yesteryear.

“To mark this event we invited some of the Hedworth Lane ‘Golden Oldies’ to don their kit once again and take on the new stars of the pitch.

“We are very grateful to Richard Reed, Solicitors for their sponsorship and for making this happen.”

It is understood Hedworth Lane School in Boldon is the second oldest in South Tyneside - the oldest is believed to be East Boldon Infant School.

However, due to the infant school not havinig a football team, it is thought Hedworth Lane School could have the oldest school football team in the borough.