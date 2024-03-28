Young footballer does a cracking job to help others at Easter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

William Fletcher, centre, with brothers Jacob, right, and Henry, left, and their trolley of chocolate gifts. Submitted picture.

A budding footballer touched after people rallied to help his clubs’ fundraising efforts dug into his own pockets to help other youngsters have a happier Easter.

And it has won him praise from Sunderland AFC player Jack Clarke as a surprise well done for his act of kindness.

William Fletcher, from Whitburn, and his family have been busy collecting cash to help cover the cost of summer trips for two of the clubs he plays for.

Herrington FC Under 9s plan to visit Blackpool later this year, while South Shields FC Academy are preparing to head for Holland.

The eight-year-old, who is a pupil at Whitburn Primary School, also trains weekly with Sunderland AFC’s Under 9s shadow squad.

After seeking support from friends and family, William decided he wanted to do his own good deed to help others.

William Fletcher. Submitted picture.

He used his own pocket money to buy 40 eggs from Morrisons in Seaburn, but when mam Sarah chatted to the manager, the offer was made to match the gifts.

All 80 chocolate treats have now been dished out to youngsters visiting Sunderland Royal Hospital.

William called in help from his brothers Jacob, 11, and Henry, five, and dad Richard 48, as they handed out the eggs on the children’s wards, its paediatric emergency department and at its outpatient clinics held at the Niall Quinn Children’s Centre.

Sarah is a healthcare assistant on Ward E54 at the hospital, which cares for patients with thoracic and respiratory conditions.

Michelle Cockburn, Directorate Manager Support for Paediatric and Child Health, arranged for a video message from SAFC midfielder Clarke to be sent to him, congratulating him for his efforts following the visit.

Sarah said: “Everyone has been so generous, buying tickets for events we’ve planned and made donations, William really wanted to do something to give back.

“It was all his own money and he decided he wanted to give out some Easter eggs and because I work at the hospital, we thought that would be a good idea.

“I spoke to Michelle and she was absolutely fantastic and made him feel so welcome.

“She helped with a trolley and they went out and about helping give people the eggs on the wards, down in the Emergency Department and at the Niall Quinn Children’s Centre.

“Michelle had asked who William’s favourite player was and helped with the video. We kept it to show him at the end, after all the eggs had been given out.

“It was brilliant, he said congratulations for all his work at the hospital and for what he did to help others and said he hoped he was doing well. It was such a kind thing for Jack to do and we’re grateful it was all arranged for William. It was great to see his face when he watched it.”

The brothers out on the children's wards at Sunderland Royal Hospital delivering eggs. Submitted picture.

Laura Hayden-Duck is the Matron at Paediatric and Child Health at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust.

She said: “This was such a lovely thing for William to do. Thank you from all of us for your act of kindness.

“Something like this goes a long way to make a hospital stay a better one or raises a smile if they’re visiting for an appointment. It also really cheers up their family too.”

The Trust runs its own STS Charity, with its Children’s Wards among those to have their own fund within the cause.