Young fighters bring medals back to Sunderland after European Championship success

Right: Mark Holt with Riley and Joseph. Left: The boys after their team success. Submitted picture.

Young fighters brought glory back to Sunderland after success in an international karate tournament.

Mark Holt, chief instructor at the Kawauso Karate Club in Ryhope, is glowing with pride after two of his pupilsreturned from the 13th WUKF European Championships in Antibes, France.

Mark said: "They have both been training since age five, they are now both 10.

"Riley Rogerson and Joseph Woodward have been competing as part of the Dokan England Karate Squad. "Last year, Riley won the children's intermediate kata event at the European Championships Italy.

"This year, he has moved up and won another gold medal in the children's advanced kata section in France. Making him double European Champion. "Earlier this year, Joseph won a gold medal in the children's beginner kata section at the World Championships in Dundee.

"He has now moved up to the children's intermediate kata section and came away with a bronze medal in France. Both boys were also achieved a silver medal as part of the Dokan England Team Kata.

Mark added: "I am extremely proud of the hard work and dedication shown by Riley and Joseph.

"They both put a lot of hours into their training each week and spend most of their weekends travelling around the country to various competitions.