The heart-broken mum of a teenager who had been missing since falling from Wearmouth Bridge has paid tribute after a private funeral service.

Nineteen-year-old Aaron Lennox, from Seaham, was last seen in the early hours of New Year’s Day and was missing for several months.

Heart-broken mum Becka Robson said tests on remains found on the river bank by a member of the public on April 12 had confirmed that they were Aaron’s.

She thanked the Seaham community for the support the family had received since her beloved son’s disappearance.

“On behalf of Aaron's family and friends, we would like to thank the residents of Seaham, especially Ellie and Scott from the Inn Between and also the Crow’s Nest,” she said.

“The pain of losing Aaron will never fade, but the love and memories we shared will always remain.

“You truly were ‘simply the best’.

“RIP MY BOY.”

A private cremation has already taken place but a memorial service for Aaron will be arranged to be held at St Mary Magdalene’s church in Seaham Harbour, followed by a wake at his favourite pub, the Inn Between. A Go Fund Me page set up in Aaron’s honour by the Inn Between’s Scott and Ellie Purvis has raised more than £3,200.

The couple intend to use the money to help the family with funeral costs, with anything left over donated to mental health charity Mind.

A post by Aaron’s friend Bonnie Riddell on Facebook page Seaham Have Your Say sparked tributes from the town’s community: “His mam and siblings are very heartbroken due to this news. I couldn’t be more proud of them and how strong they are being through it all,” she said.

“Aaron you will always be loved. I will always look for you in the stars. THERES ONLY ONE AARON LENNOX. REST EASY.”

