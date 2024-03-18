Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man is still in hospital ten days after suffering serious injuries when he fell down a manhole.

Police, fire and ambulance services were called to Corning Road in Pallion on Friday morning, March 8, after the construction contractor, who was working for Sunderland City Council, was injured.

A specialist firefighters' rope rescue team was drafted in to rescue him from the shaft.

The North East Ambulance Service initially requested air ambulance support but the injured man was taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary by road.

The Health and Safety Executive confirmed at the time that an investigation was under way and a spokesperson said today that the man was still undergoing treatment:

“A man was taken to hospital following an incident in Corning Road, Sunderland on 8 March 2024.

"He remains in hospital with serious injuries.