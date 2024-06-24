Work well underway at Sunderland AFC's new club shop, with opening date approaching

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland AFC says the move of its club shop will be completed by Friday, June 28 when it is scheduled to open at 8am.

Work is well underway as the former ticket office is turned into the club shop. | Sunderland Echo

Work is well underway at what was the ticket office at Black Cats House, next to the Stadium of Light.

On April 30 the club announced that the shop would move from an area next to the stadium's main reception, where it had been since the ground opened in 1997, to its new spot.

The old ticket office is to be replaced by "ticketing points" to be built in the North East Corner, which the club says will give supporters have a "one-stop destination for all their ticketing needs."

To accommodate this, the club announced on May 4 the removal and relocation of commemorative bricks of Panel 8 on the Wall of Fame, where supporters past and present have had their names inscribed since the 1990s.

There are over 700 bricks in Panel 8. The club is yet to tell those affected exactly where the bricks are to be moved to or when.

However, emails were sent in May saying: "We will be providing a further update in June. This will include an invitation to view the new area of the stadium that panel eight will be moving to."

SAFC says opening hours in the shop's first month will be: Monday to Friday: 8am to 8pm, Saturday: 9am to 6pm and Sunday 10am to 4pm.