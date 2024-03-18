Work underway to make Hetton Lyons Country Park more accessible for visitors

New disabled parking bays and enabling works for EV charging points are being installed at Hetton Lyons Country Park to make it more accessible for visitors.

Improvements to the car park will see the installation of two disabled parking bays and the infrastructure needed to support the future installation of two EV charging points .

Councillor Claire Rowntree, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Clean Green City at Sunderland City Council, who is also a Hetton councillor, said: "Hetton Country Park is one of our best loved country parks and this is all about making it more accessible and eco-friendly for our visitors.

"The dedicated disabled parking bays will improve access to the park for anyone with a disability.

"With more and more people making the switch to electric vehicles, it's important that we have the infrastructure in place to support this, so we're currently seeking grant funding to provide new electric vehicle charging points to car parking facilities within country parks and visitor destinations across Sunderland.