Work underway to make Hetton Lyons Country Park more accessible for visitors
New disabled parking bays and enabling works for EV charging points are being installed at Hetton Lyons Country Park to make it more accessible for visitors.
Improvements to the car park will see the installation of two disabled parking bays and the infrastructure needed to support the future installation of two EV charging points .
Councillor Claire Rowntree, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Clean Green City at Sunderland City Council, who is also a Hetton councillor, said: "Hetton Country Park is one of our best loved country parks and this is all about making it more accessible and eco-friendly for our visitors.
"The dedicated disabled parking bays will improve access to the park for anyone with a disability.
"With more and more people making the switch to electric vehicles, it's important that we have the infrastructure in place to support this, so we're currently seeking grant funding to provide new electric vehicle charging points to car parking facilities within country parks and visitor destinations across Sunderland.
"As part of planned improvements to Hetton Lyons Country Park, ground works are being undertaken in advance with the charge-points installed once funding is secured. These latest improvements follow work to upgrade the safety surfacing of the children’s play area last year and are all part of our ongoing work to improve our parks and make them more attractive for visitors."
