Work starts on new play park at Sunderland seafront

Work is under way on a new outdoor children’s play park at Sunderland's seafront.

The project is taking shape on land straddling Cut Throat Dene in Seaburn, part of efforts to improve leisure facilities for people living nearby as well as bring in visitors.

The Sunderland City Council team behind the project worked with children from Seaburn Dene primary school, who helped design the play park.

Planning permission was granted in February 2024 and work began this week, with eight children visiting to see construction start.

Children visiting the play park site. Picture submitted via Creo.

Work is due to be complete in the summer.

The play park site is just behind the Seaburn Inn and Prego, and the team said it uses 'high-quality materials and vibrant colours with the aim of supporting children’s physical, social and cognitive development through multiple forms of play'.

Play mounds, sand pits, and planted areas will sit alongside and traditional features such as swings, slides, and roundabouts.

Tall towers, climbing walls, and bridges will all help 'create a visually stimulating and exciting space'.

Cllr Kevin Johnston, portfolio holder for dynamic city at Sunderland City Council, said: “The new play park will be yet another fantastic addition to the seafront, complementing the ongoing developments in the area and bringing the council’s investment in the area to over £15million with a further £30million investment by private sector partners in developments including the Seaburn Inn, the Stack, and the Tram Shelter.

“It promises to be a vibrant hub for families, providing inclusive and engaging spaces for children of all abilities to play, learn and thrive.

"The project really exemplifies our commitment to creating a community where everyone feels welcome and included.

“I am confident that the play park will become a real attraction, drawing visitors from across the city and beyond and become a key cornerstone in the community.”

Working with Sunderland City Council’s smart city partner Boldyn Networks, the park will feature interactive digital play equipment bringing an added dimension to the play offer.

The project will be delivered by Gateshead-based firm BCE Northern Ltd. Adrian Barton, director of BCE Northern Ltd, said: “We are delighted to be involved in such a rewarding project to transform this outdoor space in Seaburn into a safe and exciting play area that the children can enjoy and thrive in, and we’re excited to bring the local schoolchildren’s visions to life.

“We are committed to enhancing the wellbeing and inclusive accessibility opportunities in the communities that we work in and are always thrilled to deliver local projects like this one.

