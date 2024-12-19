Work is set to begin on a new riverside park spanning both sides of the Wear in Sunderland.

Esh Construction has been appointed by Sunderland City Council to lead on the first phase of Riverside Park.

The project will see 13.7 created on land at Galley’s Gill, Kingsley Gardens, Lambton Riverside and Wearmouth Riverside.

The parkland is a key element of Riverside Sunderland, the mammoth regeneration project creating new business, leisure and living space on former industrial land on both sides of the Wear.

Southern Gateway CGI Image | Submitted

Phase one will include the creation of the new park entrance at the southern end of Galley’s Gill, between the Riverside multi-storey car park and the new Eye Hospital.

The area will include two new ponds and landscaping to ‘provide attractive and interactive social spaces and a variety of flora and fauna that will increase biodiversity and natural habitat’, the team said.

It will also include Kingsley Gardens, a community-managed garden and growing space with a combination of individual and communal plots, located on the east side of Galley’s Gill.

The team said it would ‘act as a vital education resource to showcase the benefits of organic growing and healthy eating’.

Future phases at Galley’s Gill will include a playground and a skate park attracting children of all ages.

Lambton Riverside will follow the river’s edge from Ayre’s Quay to Wearmouth Bridge, creating space for play, exercise, and events.

Finally, Wearmouth Riverside, which will follow the north bank of the river from Wreath Quay to Bonnersfield, will see the historic wagonway restored and further space made available for watersports bringing the river back into use for rowing, sailing and water sports and informal social spaces which exploit its south-facing vistas.

The wider plans also include proposals for improved paths, lighting and a year-round programme of events and festivities aiming to ‘animate the space and attract visitors’, with woodland management, planting and a new maintenance regime enhancing biodiversity by creating new habitats for birds, insects and mammals.

Cllr Kevin Johnston, cabinet member for housing, regeneration and business, said: “Riverside Park will be the centrepiece of Riverside Sunderland, providing stunning parkland, communal growing spaces and leisure space for those living, working and visiting the area.

“It will also see this stretch of the River Wear once again utilised for leisure activities, be it paddleboarding, rowing or water sports, providing even more of a reason for people to visit this beautiful area of the city.

“Work will begin on the project over the coming weeks and months, and we are delighted that Esh Construction, which is also leading on the infrastructure improvements at Sheepfolds, will be delivering the first phase of works.

“As a North East business, it will ensure as much of the positive economic impact generated by the development remains within the region, by creating and sustaining jobs for local people and generating opportunities for those in the supply chain.

“It is yet another milestone for Riverside Sunderland, which is fast becoming one of the UK’s largest and most ambitious regeneration projects.”

Stephen McClean, construction manager at Esh Construction, said: “This latest award marks the second contract Esh will deliver at Riverside Sunderland and as a local contractor we are proud to play our part in the regeneration programme.

“As with all Esh projects, social value will be at the heart of our delivery, and we will aim to maximise the positive impact within the local community through local employment, procurement and engagement opportunities.”

For more information on Riverside Sunderland, visit: https://www.riversidesunderland.com/