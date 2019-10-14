Work continues to repair burst water pipe causing flooding and road damage in Sunderland
Northumbrian Water has confirmed that work is ongoing to repair a burst water pipe which has caused traffic delays, supply issues and localised flooding for families in Sunderland.
SR1, SR3, SR4 and SR5 postcodes have been affected by the burst, which was confirmed by the company on Sunday, October 13.
There has also been a knock-on impact on traffic heading to both Pallion and the city centre.
The incident happened on the south side of the Queen Alexandra Bridge, near to the junction of Lisburn Terrace and Pallion New Road.
It was hoped that repairs would be complete overnight from Sunday into Monday, October 14 – but Northumbrian Water has confirmed that “hard work” is continuing to complete the work by the end of today.
A spokesman said: “We were made aware of a burst on a large 18” water pipe about 8pm last night (Sunday), near to the Queen Alexandra Bridge.
“Our crews attended immediately and worked throughout the night to contain the burst and move water around the network so that we could restore the water supply to the properties affected.
“Because of the size of the pipe there was some localised flooding to the area and our partners from the Fire and Rescue Service have been helping us to pump the water away.”
Dozens of vehicles were caught up in delays caused by the burst pipe during the Monday morning rush hour.
Temporary traffic lights have also been placed at scene to keep both crews and motorists safe while work continues to bring the incident under control.
The lights are expected to remain in place until Thursday, October 17.
The spokesman added: “We are continuing to work hard to complete the repair to the pipe and we expect this to be done by the end of the day.
“We will then work with Sunderland City Council to repair the damaged road surface.”
Customers have been advised that any changes will be posted to the @nwater_care Twitter account.
The company has also apologised to the inconvenience caused to customers, motorists and businesses in the affected areas.