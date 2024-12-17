Work complete on new Tesco and Home Bargains at site of former Houghton Colliery

Work is now complete on a new £20million retail park on the site of the former Houghton Colliery.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dronecam Solutions Ltd

A new Tesco store, Home Bargains branch, petrol station and 300-bay car park have been created on the site of the colliery, which closed more than 40 years ago in 1981 in a bitter blow to the community.

More than 100 jobs are expected to be supported by the new retail park when it is fully open in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Developed by North East regeneration specialists Hellens Group, the main contractor, Robertson, started work 15 months ago.

The team said the project ‘delivered significant social and economic benefits throughout its construction phase’ with 13 local jobs created, including roles for two individuals who had been long-term unemployed.

Robertson said £7million had been spent with businesses within a 30-mile radius of the site during the construction of the retail park.

Neil Kennedy, regional managing director at Robertson Construction North East, said: “Regeneration like this has the ability to transform a community and it’s fantastic to have worked with Hellens Group to be able to create this retail park for Houghton-le-Spring, especially as the site had lain empty for so long.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This project has already brought local benefits during its construction phase and will continue to drive long-term economic and social growth for the area.”

Submitted

Gavin Cordwell-Smith, chief executive at Hellens Group, said: “We are delighted to see the completion of this transformative journey from a challenging brownfield site to a vibrant hub for the community.

“As a Sunderland-based company, we are committed to bringing forward local regeneration projects that benefit the area. The invaluable support from Robertson Construction and Sunderland City Council has been key to making this vision a reality.”

Houghton Colliery opened in 1829 and was at the heart of the community more more than 150 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a nod to the site’s colliery past, a specially-commissioned 16ft (5m) statue was officially unveiled earlier this month, incorporating a steel helmet, pit token, and head torch by local artists Ray and Sam Lonsdale.