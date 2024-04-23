Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Picture from Silksworth released by Everyone Active.

Fitness fans can enjoy new facilities after work on an extension and refurbishment at one of the city’s wellness centre gyms.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Silksworth Community Pool, Tennis and Wellness Centre has released images after the project to create a 135-station gym.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new fitness suite includes four new half racks with platforms, a functional training area with track and sled, and a recovery area with Therabody equipment such as massage guns.

There is also new decor, including new lighting and flooring.

Picture from Silksworth released by Everyone Active.

The centre, which is run by operator Everyone Active in partnership with Sunderland City Council, has been undergoing work for more than eight weeks.

People in the area got a chance to see and try the new gym at a launch night on Monday, April 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ian Bradgate, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “The extended gym is a wonderful facility which will really enhance our fitness offering at Silksworth Community Pool, Tennis and Wellness Centre.

“We are confident it will be a big hit and we look forward to showing as many people as possible the new, state-of-the-art equipment which will serve the local community now and into the future.

“This is a very exciting time for leisure in Sunderland and it’s great to showcase that at Silksworth.”

Work started on the gym refurbishment at Sunderland Aquatic Centre on Monday, April 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new gym will include new top-of-the-range kit, new flooring and a fresh look and feel. It is due to be completed on Wednesday, May 1.

The partnership between Everyone Active and the council has funded a £1.5million investment in leisure centre gyms across the area, with Sunderland Aquatic Centre, Hetton Community Pool and Wellness Centre, Raich Carter Sports Centre and Houghton Sports and Wellness Centre set to benefit from improvements in the coming months.