Work complete on new 135-station gym at Silksworth - and which Sunderland leisure centres will see improvements next
and live on Freeview channel 276
Fitness fans can enjoy new facilities after work on an extension and refurbishment at one of the city’s wellness centre gyms.
Silksworth Community Pool, Tennis and Wellness Centre has released images after the project to create a 135-station gym.
The new fitness suite includes four new half racks with platforms, a functional training area with track and sled, and a recovery area with Therabody equipment such as massage guns.
There is also new decor, including new lighting and flooring.
The centre, which is run by operator Everyone Active in partnership with Sunderland City Council, has been undergoing work for more than eight weeks.
People in the area got a chance to see and try the new gym at a launch night on Monday, April 22.
Ian Bradgate, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “The extended gym is a wonderful facility which will really enhance our fitness offering at Silksworth Community Pool, Tennis and Wellness Centre.
“We are confident it will be a big hit and we look forward to showing as many people as possible the new, state-of-the-art equipment which will serve the local community now and into the future.
“This is a very exciting time for leisure in Sunderland and it’s great to showcase that at Silksworth.”
Work started on the gym refurbishment at Sunderland Aquatic Centre on Monday, April 22.
The new gym will include new top-of-the-range kit, new flooring and a fresh look and feel. It is due to be completed on Wednesday, May 1.
The partnership between Everyone Active and the council has funded a £1.5million investment in leisure centre gyms across the area, with Sunderland Aquatic Centre, Hetton Community Pool and Wellness Centre, Raich Carter Sports Centre and Houghton Sports and Wellness Centre set to benefit from improvements in the coming months.
Washington Leisure Centre’s gym is set to be refurbished in 2026.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.