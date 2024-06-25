Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 in Sunderland - how to be there and for how much

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A family of four can watch England women’s rugby team open their World Cup campaign at the Stadium of Light for just £30.

The Red Roses will kick off their bid to be crowned the world’s best on August 22 next year - with tickets going on sale from September.

In total, more than 400,000 tickets will be available for what promises to be the biggest-ever global celebration of women’s rugby, more than double the amount available for the 2021 tournament in New Zealand.

Across six weekends, fans will have the chance to watch the world’s 16 best teams and the biggest stars of the game compete at eight locations across the length and breadth of the country, culminating in a grand finale at the world’s largest dedicated rugby union venue, Twickenham.

Organisers hope the the tournament will be the family event of the year, with tickets priced affordably and two adults and two children aged 15 years and under able to watch the opening match on Wearside from just £30.

Ticket prices will range from £5 to £95 across the tournament, with over 60 per cent under £25 and children’s prices available at every match, including the knockout phase. Accessible tickets will also be available for all matches.

The demand and growth of women’s rugby has been evident in recent years, with England achieving a world record crowd of 58,498 at Twickenham as they beat France to secure the Women’s Six Nations 2023 Grand Slam, and the record is expected to be broken at England 2025.

Fans can register for free online to enter the presale on September 24 to ensure they are among the first to secure their place at the opening match and the highly anticipated final at Twickenham Stadium.

Just visit https://www.rugbyworldcup.com/2025/en/newsletter to register.

Fans attending the tournament’s grand finale on 27 September, 2025 are guaranteed double the action, with entry to the bronze final match included.

The tournament’s worldwide partner Mastercard will also offer cardholders access to a priority sale on September 17.

Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 Managing Director, Sarah Massey, said: “Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 will be the biggest ever global celebration of women’s rugby.

“Fans can expect powerful personalities, unmissable moments and thrilling rugby action throughout the tournament.

“With tickets for the opening match and the final set to go on sale in September, fans can now register via the official Women’s RWC 2025 website to be the first to access tickets.

“We know demand will be high, so register your interest now. Put the dates in your diary and get ready to join us in the celebrations.”

And she paid tribute to the support in Sunderland: “We probably cant say it enough, how important working with cites and the people within those cities is important to us - and particularly in Sunderland from both a city perspective and a venue perspective, highly supportive.

“We have already got plenty of assets and advertising up in Sunderland and we are working really closely with them on local marketing plans and activation plans.

“It is all about what else goes around the match as well, so it is not just the opening match in the Stadium of Light, but what else is the city going to put on, how are the community clubs going to really get behind it, how we are working with the schools and youths groups up there?