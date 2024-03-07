Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A woman was left in a five-day coma after a chimney fell off a roof and hit her in the face as she walked along a busy road in a freak accident.

Annabel Arger suffered horrendous injuries when bricks from the unsteady structure flew from a roof after she enjoyed an Italian meal with her family.

The 44-year-old was rushed to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary where she was placed in an induced coma for five days.

The former Evri driver, of Sunderland, suffered four bleeds on her brain, a broken temple and bruising down her left shoulder and arm after the bizarre incident in Ocean Road, South Shields.

Annabel Arger. Picture c/o North News.

She has also been left with two fragments of bricks lodged in her skull, but apart from this she has made a remarkable recovery.

Annabel said: "You wouldn't know what happened looking at me, I don't have any marks.

"I have some brick left in my head, but you can't tell. I don't know how I have no scars.

"I was in a coma for five days and even flatlined while I was out. I was released from hospital after a month.

"I had staples in my head and bruises down my left side.

"I'm lucky to be alive."

Shocking pictures show Annabel wearing a head brace with bruising on her right eye after she was released from hospital.

Annabel had eaten in an Italian restaurant in April 2023 before suffering the horrifying ordeal.

A lawyer is working on Annabel's behalf to establish who is responsible for the upkeep of the chimney.

Emergency services attended the scene and closed the road for four hours.

Annabel added: "I don't remember anything, I don't even remember paying the bill.

"When I woke up, my mother was next to me in hospital and told me I had been asleep for five days after being hit by a chimney.

"I was terrified and confused. I didn't understand what happened."I haven't been shopping or been out for a meal since it happened.

"Physically I have recovered, but there are other scars.

"I have pushed my friends and family away and mainly spend all of my time inside.

"It has destroyed my mental health.

"It was such a scary experience. The whole thing is bizarre but this could happen to anyone.

"I've made a recovery but I still get pain in my neck and I can't walk as well as I used to."

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: "At 4.20pm on Saturday we were alerted by the ambulance service to a report of concern for the welfare of a woman on Ocean Road in South Shields.