Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman has died after a road incident involving a car and a pedestrian at a busy spot.

Northumbria Police are appealing for information after the incident, which was reported to officers at around 1.10am on Saturday morning, March 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers said the incident happened on the A184, between the junction for Whitemare Pool and the Testo’s roundabout.

A force spokesperson said it was reported a red Volkswagen Golf had been travelling eastbound when, for reasons yet to be established, it struck a female pedestrian who had got out of a vehicle on the westbound carriageway.

Emergency services attended, but sadly the 51-year-old was pronounced dead a short time later at the scene.

The force said the woman’s next of kin have been notified and are currently being supported by specialist officers at this time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene to assist with enquiries.

An investigation has now been launched, and the road was closed in both directions for almost seven hours.

The force said officers from its Motor Patrols team have already spoken to a number of witnesses, and are keen to speak to anyone else who is yet to come forward.

Police are especially interested in hearing from anyone who was travelling in the area at the time and may have dashcam or CCTV footage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sergeant Dave Roberts, of Northumbria Police, said: “This is an incredibly tragic incident where a woman has lost her life.

“Our thoughts are with her family and friends at this difficult time, and we will continue to support them in any way we can.

“An investigation has been launched, and we are determined to establish the full circumstances surrounding the collision and the events leading to it.

“We have already spoken with a number of individuals about what they saw, but we would urge anyone else who was driving or in the area at the time to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Any information, no matter how small it may seem, could prove key as part of our investigation.”