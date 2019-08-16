Woman brought to safety after emergency services called to Wearmouth Bridge
Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and Northumbria Police were called to the support of a woman on the Wearmouth Bridge.
Just before 10pm, on Thursday, August 15, emergency services were called following reports of a female on the wrong side of the railings.
After more than 30 minutes, police were able to bring the female back to safety and referred her to specialist support services.
Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team confirmed details of the incident on their Facebook page and said: “Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team was tasked as part of a multi-agency response to a river Wear related incident. All units were released with 30 minutes, the incident having been successfully resolved.”
A police spokesman added: "At 9.28pm yesterday (Thursday, August 15) we received a report of concern for a woman on the Wearmouth Bridge, Sunderland.
“Officers attended and found woman on the wrong side of the railings. Specialist officers and negotiators were deployed and eventually brought her to safety."