Woman arrested on suspicion of murder after man, 45, dies at house

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died at a house last night.

At around 11pm last night officers received a report of concern for a 45-year-old male at a residential address in Jasmine Terrace, in the Birtley area.

Emergency services attended the scene but the man was pronounced dead soon after.

The death is being treated as suspicious and a 42-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police believe this was an isolated incident between people who were known to each other.

Witnesses who may have any information about this incident are asked to contact police by calling 101 quoting log number 1335 18/10/18.