Woman arrested on suspicion of drink-driving after BMW ends up stranded on Sunderland roundabout

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of drink driving after a car ended up stranded on a busy Sunderland roundabout.

By Tony Gillan
Published 20th Mar 2023, 10:54 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 10:54 GMT

The incident occurred on Saturday evening, March 18. The BMW vehicle was left with one wheel hanging over the roundabout at the bottom of Hylton Road, where the road joins the A1231.

No injuries are reported. There was damage to the car and the roundabout’s signage

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “Shortly after 7pm on Saturday (March 18) we received a report of a one-vehicle collision on Hylton Road, in Sunderland.

The collision took place at the bottom of Hylton Road.
“It was reported that a vehicle had collided with a road sign.

“Officers attended and no-one was found to have been injured in the incident.

“A woman, aged 57, was arrested on suspicion of driving while over the legal limit for alcohol and for failing to provide a specimen of breath.

The car was removed at around 9pm on Saturday, March 18
“She has now been released on police bail pending further enquiries.”

The car was removed at around 9pm the same evening.

Police were called shortly after 7pm.
