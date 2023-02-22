News you can trust since 1873
Woman arrested after car overturns in collision in Sunderland's Tunstall Road

A woman has been arrested after a car overturned and another vehicle was badly damaged in collision in Tunstall Road, Sunderland.

By Tony Gillan
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The incident happened at around 5.25pm on Tuesday, February 21, near St Aidan’s School.

Officers confirmed this morning that a 48-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with drink-driving and will appear in court next month.

Northumbria Police said no one was seriously injured in the incident.

The collision occurred in Tunstall Road.
A force spokesperson said: “At 5.25pm yesterday (Tuesday) we received a report of a traffic collision on Tunstall Road near the junction with Peartree Mews in Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended the scene and found a car had collided with three other parked vehicles. Thankfully nobody was seriously injured.

“A 48-year-old woman was arrested and has since been charged with driving a motor vehicle whilst over the prescribed limit for alcohol. She is due to appear before magistrates in South Tyneside on March 8.”

Another car damaged in the collision.
Scene of the incident in Tunstall Road.
The driver is understood to have escaped serious injury.
