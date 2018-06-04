Woman and child escape Sunderland kitchen fire

A woman and a child had a lucky escape after a kitchen fire broke out.

Twelve officers from Farringdon, Rainton Bridge and South Shields were called to Carlton Crescent in the Farringdon area shortly after 2pm today.

A fire had broke out in a first floor flat of a two-storey building after a wok was left unattended.

The woman and child managed to get out of the flat before fire officers got to the scene.

They were left uninjured.

The woman had also managed to put out the fire by removing the wok from the heat source, although windows and blinds in the flat were severely damaged by the flames.

Firefighters used positive pressure ventilation to clear the remaining smoke in the property.