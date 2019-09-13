Witness appeal after woman suffers 'life-changing' injuries in A1 collision with tractor
A woman suffered ‘life-changing’ injuries when her car collided with a tractor on the A1 in Northumberland.
The road was closed for several hours after the crash near Felton on Thursday, September 12.
Motorists faced delays and diversions after the incident, which happened at around 3pm, on a northbound stretch of the road.
Northumbria Police said one woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries although her current condition is unknown.
The dual carriageway was fully closed in both directions for much of the afternoon and evening.
Now police have appealed for any witnesses – and particularly anyone with dashcam footage of the collision – to come forward.
“The road was closed for six hours while officers were in attendance at the scene and both vehicles were recovered.
“Officers are now appealing for any witnesses to this incident and are especially interested in hearing from anybody who has dash cam footage.
“Please contact police by calling 101 or emailing 1079@northumbria.pnn.police.uk quoting log 662 120919.”