Witches to be focus of 'supernatural seminars' in Sunderland as Halloween approaches

The world of witchcraft will be a focus of a supernatural discussion taking place in Sunderland.

Academic experts will gather around the online cauldron for an eerie evening which lifts the lid on the witch as Halloween approaches.

Jodie Weatherston, lecturer in Social Studies, and Dr Amy Pearson, senior lecturer in Psychology. Picture from the University of Sunderland.

The University of Sunderland is hosting 'Witchcraft Unveiled: A Series of Supernatural Seminars', on Monday 30 October, 5pm-6.30pm.

The witch has held a place firmly in our imagination for centuries.

Driven to pop-culture heights on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, ‘witchtok’ is captivating audiences worldwide with 30 billion souls investing themselves into this historical and modern-day phenomenon.

Dr Amy Pearson, senior lecturer in Psychology at the University, is among those giving her perspective on witchcraft.

"My talk is called 'Burn the Witch’. I’ll be looking at the role that stigma and mass hysteria played in the hunting of witches," she said.

“Attitudes towards disabled people have historically interacted with societal responses towards the ‘other’."

On witches’ eve, University of Sunderland academics will also delve into why the witch is such a key figure in folklore and fairy tales on both the big screen and in books.

The event will explore the history of witches, their persecution throughout the ages and their portrayal in film, media and literature.

Also why are crystals, tarot readings and witchcraft magic once again becoming a form of feminist resistance?

Topics of discussion will provide an insight into the modules studied on the following undergraduate degrees: Criminology, Film and Media, Law, English and Psychology.

Jodie Weatherston, lecturer in Social Studies, will be looking at witchcraft from the perspective of criminology.

"Witchcraft as a topic is deeply criminological. It relates to the gendered power dynamics which influence definitions of crime and punishment," she said.

"The concept of the 'Witch' is symbolic of how groups of powerless people have been stigmatised, labelled and used as scapegoats, which is still very much representative of the current global climate."