Win a Christmas party for six at Roker Hotel in Sunderland

Fancy partying with your mates for free?

We’ve teamed up with the Roker Hotel in Roker, Sunderland, to give away a party for six on December 21 worth £197 in total.

Roker Hotel, Sunderland

You and your five friends will be able to party the night away at the hotel’s Six Soldiers Suite as part of the venue’s series of Christmas Party nights.

On the night, the winner and their friends will be treated to entertainment from the Kirsty Forster project, performing pop, rock, soul and jazz swing, and a three-course meal worth £32.95 each, followed by a disco.

There’s a choice of traditional Christmas starters, mains and puddings, as well as vegetarian options, to choose from.

Over the festive season the Roker Hotel is hosting a series of informal party nights at its Six Soldiers Suite where guests enjoy a three-course meal, as well as Poetic License cocktails in the cocktail lounge.

Meanwhile, Let There Be Crumbs tearoom is hosting party nights with a buffet option, priced from £15.95.

To be in with a chance of winning a party for six at the Roker Hotel on December 21, collect the tokens in the paper today and tomorrow and return them, along with your name and contact details, to Christmas Party competition, Katy Wheeler, Johnston Press North East, 2nd Floor, Alexander House, 1 Mandarin Road, Rainton Bridge Business Park, Houghton le Spring, Sunderland, DH4 5RA.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS - Normal JPIMedia competition rules apply, for more information go to: www.jpimedia.co.uk/competition. The closing date for entries is 9am on December 17. The competition is open to residents of the UK, Channel Islands, Isle of Man and Republic of Ireland aged 16 years or over. Submission of an entry will be taken to mean acceptance of these terms and conditions. All entries must be received by the advertised closing time and date. Late entries will not be accepted. No responsibility can be accepted for lost entries and proof of transmission will not be accepted as proof of receipt. Following the closing date, the winner will be selected at random and will be notified by telephone.