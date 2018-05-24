Will Sunderland get some Bank Holiday sunshine this weekend?

There's a long weekend ahead, and Sunderland will receive its fair share of sunshine over the Bank Holiday.

With the sunshine having disappeared in recent days, it looks set to make a return over the Bank Holiday weekend.

There may be a slight sprinkling of rain to begin with, as some brief showers are forecast on Friday morning.

But by the time the Bank Holiday begins the weather is set to improve.

Despite some clouds forming early on, Saturday will see highs of 15° with plenty of sunny spells - especially into the evening where the sun is expected to beam down on Wearside.

And Sunday looks set to be even better with plenty of sunshine forecast as the temperature reaches 16°.

Bank Holiday Monday will see slightly less sunshine - although temperatures could still reach a high of 15° and it looks set to remain dry.