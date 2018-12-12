Why Victoria Beckham may still join the Spice Girls at Sunderland concert

Melanie Brown has said she plans to persuade Victoria Beckham to join the Spice Girls on tour next year.

The Girl Power singers are reuniting for a string of stadium shows without Beckham, who said in a post on Instagram that she wished them "love and fun" but would not be joining them on stage.

The reformed band.......minus Victoria Beckham.

However, Brown - aka Scary Spice - said she is set on changing Beckham's mind before the group's concert at Sunderland's Stadium of Light ground on Thursday, June 6, next year.

Speaking on new BBC Radio 5 Live podcast The Sista Collective, Brown said: "I've been saying for five years we'll definitely be going back on tour and the other girls are like 'Why are you saying that?'

"So I've said it enough that now it is actually happening.

"So hopefully she (Beckham) sends us her blessing and we're all in contact with her quite frequently so I'm hoping, you know, it will be all five of us.

"But for now it's a solid four and tickets have all sold out, which is amazing."

"I've got between now and April to get Victoria to do it... I'm hoping it will be all five of us, but we'll have to see," she added.

