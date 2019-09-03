Why notes of hope on Northern Spire bridge could be just what people need
Notes with messages of hope have been spotted attached to the Northern Spire bridge in Sunderland.
Messages such as “the storm will pass” and “you are good enough” have been seen on the bridge offering support and reassurance to those who may need it.
The notes are similar to the kind of messages that Sunderland teen, Paige Hunter, who was praised by Northumbria Police last year, attached to the Wearmouth Bridge.
While these messages aren’t her own, she is pleased that someone else has created all-important notes.
She said: “I think, at the minute, these messages need to be put up because a lot of people seem to be struggling.
“When people are that low they feel like no one cares. I have been that low and I know that you don’t feel like there is a way out. These messages help them start to realise that people actually do care.”
Paige’s notes on the Wearmouth Bridge only lasted two weeks due to weather at the time so in June 2019, a bid to install permanent messages on the city bridges was given the go-ahead after backing from councillors.
Paige said: “We are in the middle of personalising them. Hopefully, they are going to be up before Christmas or if not, at the start of next year.
“At the minute we are just focusing on the words in the messages, then we are going to get the community involved.”
If you need help, you can contact Samaritans on 116 123, 24 hours a day, seven days a week.