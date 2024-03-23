Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Results were mixed for Sunderland in the various league tables.

The Cities Outlook report has been published and politicians have not been slow to use its findings.

The 42-page report comes from Centre for Cities, a think tank which aims to improve the economies of the UK's 63 largest cities and towns.

Sunderland is among the 63 and represented in the report's various league tables. It tops one of them is at the bottom of another. However, some there are some leagues a city wouldn't necessarily want to "win".

Here is the Echo's analysis. Readers will draw their own conclusions.

Net new job creation in British cities and large towns, 2010 - 2022

Sunderland was third bottom on 0.1%. Luton was top on 30.5% and most of the top performers were clustered in the South East. The report says the UK as a whole has undergone a "jobs miracle since 2010".

Real output per hour growth across cities and large towns, 2010 - 2021

Sunderland is becoming more productive; a respectable 26th of 63 with 0.5% growth. The report says "Productivity growth has been weak across the country" and even first placed Aldershot is just on 2.9%.

Real change in gross domestic household income per head, 2010-2021 (2022 prices)

Sunderland is 47th with £914 more income since 2010. Only London on £4,325 saw disposable income growth outstrip that seen at the national level between 1998 and 2010.

Percentage rise in children living in "absolute poverty" 2014 - 2021

"Absolute poverty" is when household income is not enough to meet basic needs, such as food. Sunderland is 17th in a league its preferable to be bottom of, a rise of 1.4%. Newcastle is 14th with a 2.5% rise, Middlesbrough 7th with 3.9%.

Percentage rise in children living in "relative poverty" 2014 - 2021

"Relative poverty" is when households receive 50% less than average household incomes. Sunderland is 16th worst with a rise of 8%. Newcastle and Middlesbrough are 12th and 5th worst on 8.2% and 10.3%.

Among Sunderland's working homes there's a rise of 10.2%, which is again a better figure than Newcastle 10.8% and Middlesbrough 10.9%.

Income drop since 2010

On average people have less money than if disposable incomes had grown at pre-2010 rates. The survey shows the cumulative difference in gross disposable household income per head if each city's economy grew at 1998-2010 rates.

Sunderland was 21st with a £12,730 drop. Only seven of the 63 towns and cities were actually better off.

Population increase 2012-2022

Sunderland's increase from 275,317 to 277,354 people is a 0.7% rise and the second lowest on the list. The UK's overall rise was 6.1%.

Productivity per hour 2021

GVA (Gross Value Added) is the value generated by any unit engaged in the production of goods and services. In 2021 Sunderland's was £33.90 per hour, placing the city a respectable 22nd. The UK's average is £36.30, pushed up by London's £62.90. Newcastle's is £31, Middlesbrough's £31.7.

Business starts and closures per 10,000 population in 2022

Sunderland is 54th out of 63 with only 37.1 new businesses per 100,000 people. However, the closure rate is just 32.4. London has gained the most new businesses with 83.4 per 100,000, but is losing more with 83.8.

But when it comes to the total number of businesses per 10,000 of population, Sunderland's 216.9 puts the city rock bottom. Newcastle is 9th bottom on 264.4. Britain's average is 381.4.

Average wage 2023

Sunderland was 10th bottom on £569, compared to first placed London's £875. UK average is £666.

Unemployment benefit claimant count

The survey did not say where Sunderland was in the league tables for employment rates, or unemployment benefit claimants. But it was in neither the top nor bottom 10 in either league.

Qualifications and skills 2022

The survey did not say where Sunderland was in the league tables for people with no formal qualifications, but it was in neither the top nor bottom 10.

However, when it came to percentage of people with high level qualifications, it was 3rd bottom on 29%.

House price rise 2023 compared to 2022

No rise in Sunderland. In fact there is a sharp drop. Average house price in 2022 was 150,300, dropping to £142,700 in 2023 - a 5.6% drop and the 6th biggest, yet only marginally more than the UK average drop of 5.3%.

This makes it easier to climb the property ladder. London's average 2023 house price was an incredible £692,900, second-placed Oxford's £618,000.

Air quality