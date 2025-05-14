Millions of households are being warned of the risk of water restrictions, as parts of the country experience the driest start to the year for nearly a century.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Environment Agency (EA) has warned of a “medium” risk of drought in England this summer without sustained rainfall, after the country experienced its driest start to spring, in March and April, in 61 years.

The regulator has said there are currently no hosepipe bans planned, but warned water companies might have to implement measures including restrictions in the months ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millions of households are being warned of the risk of water restrictions | Peter Fazekas

It is a marked change in the weather after England endured the wettest 12 months from October 2023 to September 2024, causing devastating flooding and leaving farmers struggling to get crops into the ground.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Dan Harris said: “The settled weather is expected to continue into the weekend too as high pressure remains centred over the UK, although cloud and early mist will probably become a bit more widespread, this gradually retreating back to coasts through the course of the daytime.”

Here’s the weather outlook for the coming days:

Thursday (May 15)

Early low cloud and mist will soon retreat to the coasts, where it may linger in places.

Otherwise, fine and dry with sunny spells. Cooler along the coast. Breezy.

Max: 14C | Min: 6C

Friday (May 16)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Largely dry and settled, with sunny spells throughout. Some low cloud and patchy drizzle along coasts at times.

Temperatures above average, but noticeably cooler along coasts, with an onshore breeze.

Max: 16C | Min: 8C

Saturday (May 17)

Sunny changing to overcast by nighttime.

Max: 16C | Min: 8C

Sunday (May 18)

Sunny intervals changing to cloudy by nighttime.

Max: 15C | Min: 8C

Monday (May 19)

Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by nighttime.

Max: 16C | Min: 8C

Tuesday (May 20)

A sunny day with clear skies.

Max: 18C | Min: 8C

Wednesday (May 21)

Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime.

Max: 18C | Min: 9C