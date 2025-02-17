When temperatures will rise to 12C in Sunderland this week after cold snap

The UK is set for a shift to milder but unsettled weather later this week, with temperatures possibly reaching 12C.

Cold air will continue to dominate at the start of the week, with sub-zero temperatures expected overnight in many areas.

Looking ahead, temperatures could reach 12C by Thursday

The weekend is set to bring mild temperatures and sunny spells interspersed with showers, and gales in some coastal areas.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Tony Wisson, said: “Milder but unsettled conditions are moving in from the Atlantic later this week.

"As the week goes on, we’re set to experience wetter conditions with showers and bands of rain moving in from the Atlantic. Western hills will see the highest rainfall totals, with 75-100mm possible here, building up from Wednesday to Friday.

"There will be brighter and sunnier spells in between bands of rain. With temperatures possibly as high as 16°C on Thursday and Friday, it will feel much more spring-like than of late.”

North West weather forecast

This Evening and Tonight

Clear spells for some this evening but turning mostly cloudy overnight with a few spots of showery light rain and snow possible across Cumbria by dawn to give some icy stretches.

Breezy but cold with a patchy frost possible. Minimum temperature -1 °C.

Tuesday

Patchy light rain and snow across Cumbria soon clearing.

Thereafter a dry and often bright day for all with periods of hazy sunshine. Breezy but generally a bit milder. Maximum temperature 7C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday

Showery rain spreading east on Wednesday and feeling a bit milder.

Much milder to end the week but unsettled and windy with periods of heavy rain and possible coastal gales.