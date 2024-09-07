We are now at the stage whereby anyone who is much below the age of about 35 will struggle to remember dear old Roker Park, demolished in 1997 and replaced with the Stadium of Light.

'Gyeeeerrrrr-fishal-progremm!' The programme to the last proper game at Roker Park; and Sunderland v Chelsea on March 18, 1992. | Sunderland Echo

I'm in a minority on this, but I can't say I particularly miss the place. The great memories are of the football and the people. The ground itself had to go.

Rarely do we hear anyone utter the sentence: "Ooh I love a bit of squalor me".

Yet that is effectively the sentiment passed regarding Roker and other stadiums now gone, or about to go (Goodison Park), or which really should be going (Elland Road). It's just that they say "character" instead of "squalor".

Nevertheless, there is one small aspect to the match experience that I miss from Roker Park: Programme sellers who had an entire language to themselves.

It was similar to the entirely unintelligible diction used by the rag men of my childhood, as they clumped through the streets with a horse and cart (and I'm not kidding either teenyboppers).

My only problem with the current standard of match programme salesmanship, conducted by perfectly splendid people, is that they communicate with a comprehensible and recognisably English vocabulary. What's the point of that?

When I were a lad, after my fellow hobbledehoys and I had descended from our chimneys, we would tootle off to Roker Park where we entered through the turnstile at the Clock Stand corner of the Fulwell End.

The first thing we would see upon entrance was a pair of gentlemen in flat caps and trench coats, even in August, selling the official match day programme. They were among the men for whom allotments were created and sock suspenders de rigeur.

For a sales pitch, these two thrusting young executives favoured loudly shouting out words which were entirely of their own creation. It was somehow a successful marketing strategy.

The first would bellow: "Gyeeeerrrrr-fishal-progremm!"

This would be immediately followed by his colleague shouting: "Hrogremm-the-metch!"

"Gyeeeerrrrr-fishal-progremm!"

"Hrogremm-the-metch!"

After a while Fulwell Enders had picked up a smattering of the language, which would be employed by the vendors until every programme, or fishal-progremm, had been sold. Job's a good 'un.

Sadly, it came to pass that we entered the ground on one particular season's opening day and were greeted by the traditional "Gyeeeerrrrr-fishal-progremm!" followed by... nothing.

Stan Cummins scores the winner against Newcastle United at Roker Park on April 5, 1980. | Sunderland Echo

It transpired that during the close season Mr Hrogremm-the-metch had, tragically, decided that he couldn't be bothered to sell hrogremms any more and would rather go down the club.

Mr Gyeeeerrrrr-fishal-progremm soon followed suit. We don't know where they are now, but they must be pushing 40. We may never see their like again.

However, they made their mark on the world of sales promotion that the modern programme seller would do well to emulate.

There is more to selling programmes than leaning on a shopping trolley and waving one in the air.