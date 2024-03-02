News you can trust since 1873
When Jordan Henderson cheered on Sunderland from the stands at Wembley against Manchester City in 2014

By Ross Robertson
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 11:52 GMT
Jordan Henderson at Wembley in 2014. Echo pic.

Jordan Henderson at Wembley in 2014. Echo pic.

This was just one of the magic moments from Sunderland's trip to Wembley for the Capital One Cup Final, ten years ago today.

Sunderland's own Jordan Henderson was spotted hiding in the crowd, his hood up, shoulder-to-shoulder with other Black Cats fans.

Echo photographer Peter Berry, who had been snapping the then 23-year-old since his early days at Sunderland, sighted the young player, who looked up and gave him a smile back.

Jordan, from Herrington, had moved from his boyhood club to Liverpool a few years earlier in 2011, and would become captain of The Reds the following year.

Later that year he would also join the FIFA World Cup England squad, having previously captained the U-21 side.

