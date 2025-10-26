Submitted

When Brian Denton first walked into Washington Leisure Centre, he wasn’t thinking about fitness goals or step counts.

Fourteen months earlier, the 74-year-old had been in intensive care with pneumonia, placed in an induced coma for 17 days. While he was unconscious, his wife Patricia died of cancer.

“When I came round, not only could I neither speak nor lift a pencil, I also had to begin to deal with the trauma of losing my soulmate,” Brian said.

For a year, he struggled physically and mentally. “My friends said to me that I had to make a choice. I could either go to the pub or club every day and wallow in my own pity, or go the other way,” he recalled. “I just thought, I’ve got to go in the leisure centre and sign up and start getting myself fit.”

Brian started with swimming — for the first time in nearly 60 years — and gradually added gym sessions and personal training. Under the encouragement of personal trainer Liam King, he rebuilt his strength and confidence.

He now swims five times a week, attends the gym three times a week, and walks at least 7,000 steps a day. “Going to the centre has given me a purpose and a reason to get out of bed,” he said. “As a single person living in a four-bedroom, detached house, I’ve got somewhere to go where people will talk to me.

“I’m starting to become a fitness junkie. Every time I’ve been to the centre, I feel energised and ready for the day. It’s absolutely brilliant. I’m 74 but I feel as if I’m 24. Without Liam supporting and encouraging me, I might have dropped off, but he’s been good. He’s always talked to me and acknowledged me, so he’s been part of this journey.

“The leisure centre has given me strength, structure and hope. If I can do it, other people can too.”

Brian’s story is being shared as part of Everyone Active’s Age is Just a Number campaign, which runs until November 17. The campaign, now in its fifth year, encourages over-60s across Sunderland to get physically and socially active.

Ian Bradgate, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are proud to offer our members a friendly and welcoming environment that motivates people of all ages to get active. Maintaining physical activity and keeping socially active is vitally important for older people in the local community.”

Councillor Beth Jones, Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism at Sunderland City Council, added: “Staying physically and socially active brings all sorts of physical and mental health benefits with it, whatever our age, as well as an improved sense of wellbeing.

“It’s great to hear Brian’s story and the positive impact Washington Leisure Centre has had on helping him to enjoy life again after everything he’s been through.”

Everyone Active, which operates Sunderland’s leisure centres in partnership with the city council, runs regular senior activity sessions and offers a range of fitness classes for older adults. The Age is Just a Number campaign aims to show that, at any age, it’s never too late to start again.