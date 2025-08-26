What will this week's weather be like? Sunderland forecast after sunny Bank Holiday
After a lovely and sunny Bank Holiday Monday, Sunderland’s weather is set to turn more unsettled through the rest of the week. Tuesday will begin on a dull note, with cloud and periods of locally heavy rain spreading eastwards during the morning.
However, brighter conditions will return by the afternoon, bringing warm sunny spells and scattered, blustery showers—most likely affecting western areas. Temperatures will reach a pleasant high of 24°C.
From Wednesday to Friday, the weather remains changeable. Expect occasional outbreaks of rain or showers, some of which may be heavy. These wetter periods will be punctuated by drier, brighter interludes offering some welcome relief. Breezy conditions are likely at times, and temperatures will dip slightly, settling closer to what’s typical for late August.
While the sunshine of Monday won’t last, there will still be opportunities to enjoy some dry and pleasant moments between the showers.