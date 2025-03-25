'What was that thing in the sky?' - 'UFO' sighting across Lancashire explained

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 25th Mar 2025, 13:19 BST

'What was that thing in the sky?’ was the question on everyone’s lips yesterday evening after spotting a UFO type light beaming across the night sky.

A lot of people were left scratching their heads in disbelief after spotting the white beam across Lancashire.

Did you manage to see it?Did you manage to see it?
Many turned to Facebook to ask for the answer, with several pictures and clips shared online which showed the bizarre spectacle that appeared to 'spin' through the nocturnal expanse.

One person said: “What was that thing in the sky?” while another added, “Did anyone else just seen this in the sky?”

Sadly, ET has not landed.Sadly, ET has not landed.
So was it a bird, a plane, ET returning to say hello?

The mysterious spiral spotted in the sky yesterday evening was simply excess fuel that had been released from a SpaceX rocket that launched in California about three hours before the spiral happened.The mysterious spiral spotted in the sky yesterday evening was simply excess fuel that had been released from a SpaceX rocket that launched in California about three hours before the spiral happened.
Despite its UFO or portal-like appearance, the mysterious spiral has a far more mundane explanation - it was simply excess fuel that had been released from a SpaceX rocket that launched in California about three hours before the spiral happened.

A similar phenomena occurred over Hawaii in January and New Zealand last summer, thanks to Elon Musk’s space ambitions.

