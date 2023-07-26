What to expect as the AJ Bell 2023 World Triathlon Championship comes to Sunderland

Final preparations are under way as the AJ Bell 2023 World Triathlon Championship comes to Sunderland.

This is the first time the global event - the highest level of annual, international triathlon competition - has been to the city.

Crowds at Roker and Seaburn this weekend will be able to see the world’s fastest athletes go head-to-head for a chance to be crowned World Champion.

City council leader Coun Graeme Miller is ready to welcome the AJ Bell 2023 World Triathlon Championship Series to Sunderland

In all, nearly 2,000 participants will swim, bike and run in two days of races against the scenic backdrop of Roker Beach and seafront this Saturday and Sunday, July 29 and 30..

Some of the world’s best triathletes will be competing as individuals and in national teams, while British Triathlon members will be hoping become a British Champion.

For the elite athletes, the event also offers the chance to earn qualification points towards the Paris 2024 Olympics.

But the event is also about encouraging participation, with individuals venturing out on their first triathlon in the BIG Swim Bike Run and families with children as young as four taking part in the Swim Bike Run Mini sponsored by Stoneacre Toyota.

Both days are action-packed, with the first races getting underway at 7am and opportunities to watch throughout each day with a variety of different races and events taking place across the weekend.

Marine Walk will be at the heart of the action with the start, finish and transition areas all located on the Roker seafront.

It’s completely free to spectate around the route and enjoy the swim, bike, run action For a spectator guide that will walk you through the key timings, locations and what to watch out for over the weekend visit: www.mysunderland.co.uk/swim-bike-run.

Preparations are underway on Marine Walk

There is also a grandstand which will be open free of charge to the public for the morning sessions on both Saturday and Sunday, providing a fantastic opportunity to see participants crossing the finish line. In the afternoons this area will be cleared in advance of the elite races, with only those with a pre-booked ticket able to sit in the grandstand.

You can also watch all the action unfold on a big screen in the Cliffe Park Fan Zone, as well as getting involved with fun activities including archery, stilts, early years activities and games, an assault course, giant Connect 4 and acrobat circus workshops.

City council leader Coun Graeme Miller is excited about what it means for Sunderland's profile: "We get five-and-a-half hours coverage on the BBC," he said.

