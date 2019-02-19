What is the weather expected to be like in Sunderland today?

Here is the weather forecast for Sunderland today.

The Met Office says there will be isolated showers this morning, rain arriving this evening.

Sunny spells and a few showers this morning, mainly in the west.

Cloud increases this afternoon with rain spreading in from the west this evening. Light west or southwesterly winds. Maximum temperature 10 °C.

Tonight is expected to be cloudy throughout with outbreaks of rain, this heaviest and most persistent over high ground in the west.

Strengthening southwesterly winds, becoming gusty over hills.

Minimum temperature 7 °C.