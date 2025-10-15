Google

Hylton Grange has responded after the facility was rated as 'Requires Improvement' in its latest Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspection report.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The assessment, carried out between 11 August and 16 September 2025, was prompted by concerns regarding the establishment - located at 1 Poole Road, Sunderland, SR4 0HG and operated by Hylton Grange Health Care Limited - raised to the Commission.

While inspectors found that people were not at risk of harm, one breach of legal regulations was identified in relation to safe care and treatment due to issues with medicine management. Hylton Grange provides accommodation, personal and nursing care for up to 30 younger and older adults, including individuals with brain acquired injuries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CQC rated the home as Requires Improvement in the categories of Safe and Well-led, while Effective, Caring, and Responsive received Good ratings. Inspectors noted that while care was provided safely and respectfully, governance and oversight still needed improvement—particularly around medicines and communication systems.

The report stated: "Governance was not always effective, as improvements were still needed to medicine management from the last inspection, improvements were needed to communication, and medicine records, with more effective oversight to ensure and maintain the quality and safety of service provision."

A spokesperson for Hylton Grange said: “We’re proud that the Care Quality Commission’s latest report highlights the compassionate, person-centred care provided at Hylton Grange, reflecting the dedication of our team and the positive experiences of the people we support.

Google

“The inspection report is filled with praise from people living at the home and their loved ones, who describe the home as ‘miles better than other places’, with ‘amazing staff’ who ‘wait and listen’, and with ‘higher staffing levels and higher skill sets’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Inspectors also recognised that people feel safe, are treated with dignity and respect, and enjoy meaningful activities, community involvement, and are empowered to be as independent as possible. We were therefore disappointed to be 1% short of a ‘Good’ rating.

“We acknowledge there are a few areas identified for improvement, particularly around medicines management, and we have already taken swift action to address these points. Importantly, the CQC confirmed that people are safe and well cared for, and we look forward to welcoming them back and demonstrating that we deserve a higher score.”

For more information, head to: https://www.cqc.org.uk/location/1-15525687045/reports/AP15574/overall