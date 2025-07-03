With a brighter, modern aesthetic, the owners at The Hollymere say the renovation has completely transformed the pub. Improvements include a refreshed bar, updated soft furnishings, an enhanced dining area and extended beer garden.

Commenting on the pub’s new look, General Manager, Joanne Turnbull, said: "We’re excited to unveil The Hollymere fresh new look.Whether you’re planning a meal with family and friends or catching the football with a pint in hand, our pub is ready to welcome guests both familiar faces and first timers alike to enjoy our new look, all while keeping the same signature sizzle you’ve come to know and love."

The pub hosts a poker night every Sunday from 7pm, as well as a popular quiz on Wednesday’s at 8pm. As part of the quiz there is also a chance to win a cash prize during the ‘Open The Box’ round. The Hollymere also has a range of live entertainment acts on bank holidays - keep an eye on the pub’s Facebook page for further details of upcoming live events.

Four-legged friends kept on leads are also welcome in The Hollymere's bar area and in the beer garden.

Check out the latest images of the newly-refurbished pub below.