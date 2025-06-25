We’re so proud that our suicide loss support charity has received a prestigious award

A South Shields-based suicide loss support charity has received prestigious recognition.

Billy’s Lifeline, based in South Shields, has revealed that they have been awarded the President’s Award of Merit from the Society of Bereavement Practitioners (SBP).

The charity, which was formed in 2023, received the prestigious award for its dedication, compassion and contributions to bereavement care.

The President’s Award of Merit is conferred only in exceptional circumstances and reflects the Society’s appreciation for Billy’s Lifeline’s lasting impact on individuals, families and communities who are navigating grief.

The Billy's Lifeline team with the President’s Award of Merit from the Society of Bereavement Practitioners. | Other 3rd Party

Natalie, CEO of Billy’s Lifeline, wanted to set up the charity after she and her family found that there was a lack of support for those impacted by suicide loss in the wake of Billy's death.

Since receiving the SBP President’s Award, Natalie has expressed her honour and pride in the Billy’s Lifeline team for their dedication and passion in achieving the charity’s core aims.

She said: “This award is a testament to what a focused, resilient team can achieve together.

“I’m incredibly proud of what we’ve built and the lives we continue to impact every day.”

George Callander FRSA FSAScot, President of the Society of Bereavement Practitioners, has explained why Billy’s Lifeline was given the prestigious award.

He commented: “Billy’s Lifeline has shown an extraordinary commitment to supporting those in the most vulnerable moments of their lives.

"Their work exemplifies the very best of bereavement practice offering not only skilled guidance, but a deeply human presence that brings comfort, dignity, and hope."

As well as the charity receiving recognition, Edna Widdrington, co-founder and volunteer at Billy’s Lifeline, was also presented with the Diploma of Merit by the Society.

It is one of the highest recognitions in the field of bereavement support and allows Edna to use the the post-nominal designation DipM (SBP).

The award came as a surprise to Edna, who is Billy’s mam, during a commemorative event marking the Society’s 20th anniversary.

The President, Council, and Patrons of the Society expressed admiration to Edna for her professionalism, commitment to those in grief, and for the warmth and compassion to brings to everyone she meets.

Edna Widdrington, co-founder and volunteer at Billy's Lifeline, was her diploma from the Society of Bereavement Practitioners. | Other 3rd Party

In honour of her son’s memory, Edna has greatly influenced the establishment of Billy’s Lifeline to allow the charity offer practical and emotional support to individuals and families affected by grief, suicide, and mental health challenges.

Edna draws from her own lived experience to offer reassurance, understanding and connection to others, whether through support groups or simply walking alongside someone in quiet solidarity.

You can find out more about the work that Billy Lifeline carries out in South Tyneside and the wider North East at: https://billyslifeline.org/.

