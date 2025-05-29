We’re putting on a production of Legally Blonde featuring a real chihuahua

A drama school is bringing Legally Blonde to the stage in the North East.

Drama Geeks, a South Shields-based drama school, are set to bring four productions of Legally Blonde to The Westovian Theatre, on Pier Parade, on June 21 and 22.

All of the children, who are aged between 11 and 17-years-old, are part of the Drama Geeks Associate Class, which is designed for those who are aiming to have a professional career in theatre production.

Macie Sinclair, who was a recent recipient of a bursary from the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust, will star as Elle Woods in the show’s leading role, where she will be supported by Dolly, a real chihuahua.

Charlotte Reid, the principle at Drama Geeks, has explained where the idea to perform Legally Blonde came from and how Dolly came to be involved in the production.

Drama Geeks Associates Class are hosting a production of Legally Blonde, at The Westovian Theatre in South Shields. | Other 3rd Party

She said: “The musical was very popular with the young people involved and I also thought that it would be an ideal one to cast with the children that we had available because a lot of musicals are very male-heavy.

“We didn’t have many males involved at the time but since putting out the casting details, we have managed to get a few older boys coming along, which has been really nice.

“Once we knew the Council were happy with us having a dog involved, a lovely lady called Gemma, who has been sorting out the animal welfare side of things, runs a groomers and she knew a lady who has five chihuahuas.

“So Dolly has been involved in doing photography in the past so she is quite used to the lights and the fuss.

“We’ve had her along for a few rehearsals and she has been brilliant. She is really calm, placid and fits into the cast really well.”

Charlotte has also highlighted that working with Dolly is giving the children valuable experience should they look to pursue a career in theatre production later down the line.

Macie Sinclair, who is playing the lead role of Elle Woods, with Dolly during rehearsals. | Other 3rd Party

She added: “It has been quite a big challenge, especially for Macie who is playing Elle Woods as she has so much to remember anyway while looking after a live animal on stage as well.

“But she has been absolutely amazing and it has really added to the character by allowing her to get more into the role than she would have if it had been a toy dog.

“Working with Dolly is a new thing for the whole cast because they all want to go up and fuss over her but they aren’t allowed to because it can be overwhelming for her.

“So they are getting to understand all the different rules, which if you were in professional theatre, then that would be the same.

“They’ve all been really great working with Dolly so far.”

Dolly the chihuahua is set to start in a production of Legally Blonde. | Other 3rd Party

Rachael Marshall, owner of The Movement Studio, is choreographing the production alongside Georgina Whale-Spencer, who is the show’s musicial director - with North East-based Poopy’s Boutique supplying all of Dolly’s costumes.

Legally Blonde comes ahead of Drama Geeks Main Production Class hosting the Little Mermaid in October - with children from the ages of four to 18 set to be involved.

Charlotte has highlighted that the drama school is continuing to grow and she is hoping to give “bigger and better opportunities” to children in the near future.

Tickets for the production are on sale now and you can buy them at: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/whats-on?q=Westovians%20legally%20.

You can also find out more about Drama Geeks by visiting: http://dramageeks.co.uk/.

