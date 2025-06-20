A Sunderland woman was caught in a field by a heat-seeking police drone after she fled from a stolen car. | AFP via Getty Images

A North East police boss wants to see an enhanced drone squad tracking down nuisance motorbikes menacing communities.

Northumbria Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Susan Dungworth told councillors on Tuesday that she wants her force to have greater powers to crackdown on motorbikes, scramblers, and e-bikes being used illegally across the region.

Northumbria Police already uses drones to track riders from known hotspots, instead of engaging in dangerous chases, and then seize the nuisance vehicles. But the PCC is keen to copy a new, high-tech system launched by the British Transport Police (BTP).

While drones must currently be operated within the line of sight of their pilot, the BTP has gained approval for a remote piloting operation – allowing it to base drones at key locations across the country and fly them from a central control room.

Mrs Dungworth told the Northumbria Police and Crime Panel on Tuesday: “I know there is still an issue around motorbikes and electric bikes, on-road and off-road. There perhaps always will be, if I’m perfectly honest. It is a big patch to cover and a big area to be on top of every single incident.

“But in the areas where there has been concerted effort on behalf of police and partners there has been a reduction [in incidents] and increased confidence from local communities. We are increasing the use of drones to follow the motorbikes and gather intelligence about finding where they come from in order to then seize them.

“I recently had a really interesting meeting with the BTP, who have the capacity to use drones over a much longer distance than our force does. At the moment, they have to be in the eyesight of the operator. But the BTP have dispensation so that they can virtually follow a train from start to finish. We are now looking at whether that is possible for the force to do as well.”

The PCC reported how 200 bikes have been seized since the launch of Operation Capio in 2023 to tackle motorbike-related anti-social behaviour, with a 14% drop in incidents reported in 2024 compared to 2023.

Jonathan Klajn, an independent member of the panel, told Tuesday’s meeting in Gateshead that the problem had, however, come back “in real force” in Bensham and that the bikes were being used by drug runners.

South Tyneside councillor Jane Carter added that Operation Capio had been successful in her area but she was “very concerned” that support was being removed and taken elsewhere this summer.

Newcastle Lib Dem councillor Peter Lovatt also raised concerns about younger children copying the riders, which the PCC agreed could be a “precursor to gang ideology”.

Calling for greater awareness of the safety and legality issues around the motorbikes, Mrs Dungworth added: “If you walk into Curry’s the first thing you see is electric bikes. People buy these things for their kids without knowing the legality and there is nowhere you can legally ride them, really. Yet they are still being sold and bought.”