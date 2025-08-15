St Leonard’s Catholic School in Durham | Google Maps

The “outstanding” A-level results at a school which is seen as the worst affected by the reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) structural issues is testament to the “hard work, resilience, and excellence we see in our students every day”, the head of school has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Students at St Leonard’s Catholic School in Durham were forced to take lessons remotely and in alternative venues after Raac was found in the school building in August 2023. The school is now being rebuilt.

On Thursday, the school announced “an outstanding set of A-level results, reflecting the dedication, ambition and talent of students and staff”. The school said 34% of all grades were A*/A and 83% of all grades were awarded at A*-C, with 99.4% of students passing all subjects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It said 17% of students achieved entirely grades A*/A, five student are heading to Oxbridge, and 60% of students are moving on to a Russell Group university, including eight to Durham, which is on St Leonard’s doorstep.

Ruaridh McEwen got three A* grades and is now heading to study history at Wadham College, Oxford. He said: “We were the school that was the worst affected by Raac in the country but as students we got our heads down and did the best we could.

St Leonard’s Catholic School in Durham | Google Maps

“After a while a very unusual situation just became the norm and that’s thanks to the teachers — they were brilliant in terms of the measures they put in place.”

Singer songwriter Jonathan Woods achieved an A* in music, A in maths and C in further maths is following his brother Matthew to Leeds Conservatoire. He said: “During lockdown me and my brother started writing a bunch of songs and we ended up recording two albums’ worth of music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I knew I wanted to study music beyond school and visited a few places before settling on Leeds. The course is exciting and flexible, plus I liked the vibe of the city.”

Head of school David Simmons said: “These results are a reflection of the hard work, resilience and excellence we see in our students every day. We are immensely proud of what they have achieved and confident they will go on to thrive in whatever path they choose next.”