LDRS

Hundreds of people have backed a campaign for a reduced speed limit on a busy city traffic route.

Residents in the Neville’s Cross area of Durham City are calling for a new 30mph speed limit on the A167 amid ongoing road safety concerns. Locals warned that the current 40mph limit is too high and dangerous for pedestrians.

Campaigners said: “It is not just a major traffic route – it is also a heavily used pedestrian and cycling route, relied upon daily by children walking to school, university students travelling on foot or by bike, and residents doing their shopping.”

The road is also a key cycle corridor and has several crossings used by hundreds of people every day. Durham’s Police and Crime Commissioner was recently told that residents are “desperate” for cameras to catch speeding motorists in the area.

LDRS

Neville’s Cross Community Association added: “We are concerned not only about road safety, but also about the noise and air pollution as well as the wider community severance and disturbance caused by higher speeds. Sign this petition to show your support. Together, we can make Neville’s Cross safer, healthier and quieter for everyone.”

The campaign has also been backed by the city’s MP, Mary Kelly Foy. She said: “It’s clear that the A167 should have a 30mph speed limit through the city, but we also need to see improvements at Neville’s Cross junction and on Lowes Barn Bank.

“This petition is further evidence that the local community want to see the speed limit dropped, and with recent Department of Transport figures showing County Durham now has the most dangerous roads in the North East, it is time that real action was taken to make our roads safer in County Durham.

“I would encourage anyone who lives in the area or who uses the A167 to sign this petition.”

The petition can be signed here and closes on Wednesday, October 8. Durham County Council will respond to the plea in due course. https://democracy.durham.gov.uk/mgEPetitionDisplay.aspx?ID=245&RPID=96539322&HPID=96539322