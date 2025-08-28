We're a 100-year-old North East company, but we're embracing AI to secure our future

Charles Clinkard

North East retailer Charles Clinkard, which last year celebrated its 100th birthday, has partnered with an AI powered platform as it looks to the future.

The footwear company has partnered with Pulse to enhance its customer experience and online reputation. Founded in 1924, Charles Clinkard is known nationwide for its customer-first approach, with more than 30 retail locations and an eCommerce site powered by Visualsoft.

The company is using Pulse to monitor and improve its overall review performance. The platform provides sentiment analysis, instant notifications and allows its stores to reply to reviews quickly and centrally.

Rachel Clinkard, eCommerce director at Charles Clinkard, said: "We've always taken customer feedback seriously and partnering with Pulse is a natural next step for us. Their technology lets us understand and respond to reviews faster and more intelligently than ever before.

“It also gives us the ability to track performance across all our stores, which is key for maintaining our high service standards.”

“Working with a company like Charles Clinkard is a big moment for us," said Kiya Phillips, founder and chief executive of Pulse. "They care deeply about customer service and reputation, which aligns perfectly with what Pulse delivers. It’s exciting to support a business that’s been trusted for over 100 years and now trusts us to help power their future."