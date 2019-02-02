Weekend weather forecast: What will it be like in Sunderland?

Sunderland is set for a weekend of freezing temperatures as the cold weather continues its hold on the North East.

A Yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in force until midday on Saturday, but the sub-zero temperatures are expected to last into Sunday night and Monday morning.

Snow and ice storm on Moor Lane, Cleadon.

There are predicted highs of 3°C and 4°C across the weekend, but the weather could feel as cold as -5°C overnight on Saturday into Sunday.

Met Office forecast for early next week said: “The weather will be much more unsettled, windy at times, with spells of rain and hill snow.

“Rather cold or cold still, with overnight frosts and a risk of ice.”