Your weather forecast for Sunderland on Thursday, September 12

So what is in store weather wise for Sunderland on Thursday, September 12?

By Gavin Ledwith
Thursday, 12 September, 2019, 06:00
Experts at the Met Office forecast a cloudy start to the day before sunshine eventually appears from around 9am until 1pm.

Conditions after that are expected to be dry but dull with highs of 18 degrees Celsius predicted.

Friday through to Sunday is likely to bring a mix of both sunshine and clouds with temperatures estimated to peak at 19 degrees Celsius on Sunday.