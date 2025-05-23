Playoff finals weekends at Wembley are often associated with sunny and warm conditions in the capital, but what will the weather in store as thousands of Black Cats fans head to Wembley Stadium for the playoff final showdown with Sheffield United?

After the driest spring in 69 years, many fans will be hoping the warm sunny weather of recent weeks will continue into the bank holiday weekend, but sadly, in true British style, things look to be going downhill as we head into the public holiday.

The bank holiday weekend in London looks to be unsettled, with rain never too far away. Although if you are looking good a good omen, there was rain on FA Cup final day back in 1973 when Sunderland AFC beat Leeds United at Wembley to lift the cup.

Checkout the bank holiday Met Office forecast for Wembley for the day of the game, and for anyone hoping to stay in the capital for post match victory (hopefully) celebrations we have also included the forecast for Sunday and Monday.

Saturday will see early morning heavy rain gradually fade away to cloudy skies, with light cloud and sunny spells by kick off time at 3pm. After midday the percentage chance of rain reduces to less than five percent, increasing to 10 percent by 4pm. Light rain is currently forecast to return from around 7pm which won’t be enough to dampen post match victory (hopefully) spirits. It will be a breezy day, with winds gusting up 30mph at kick off time. Temperatures will rise to 21 degrees Celsius.

For those fans wanting to make a weekend of it, Sunday is forecast to be the best day in the capital with sunny spells and a low chance of rain which reduces from 20% in the morning to less than 5% by the afternoon. From 4pm onwards, the forecast is for clear skies and sunshine. It will however be windy, with winds gusting over 40mph in the afternoon. Temperatures will rise to 20 degrees Celsius.

If you are planning on spending the full bank holiday weekend in London then Monday is forecast to be another unsettled day with light rain showers in the morning leading to a 50% chance of light rain throughout the rest of the day. It will be another breezy day with winds gusting up to 34mph. Temperatures will rise to 18 degrees Celsius.

This is the current Met Office forecast for Wembley and is obviously subject to change.